Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 4,577.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,744 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $83.97.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $80,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,975.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,845. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

