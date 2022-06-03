Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 24,048 Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,609,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,930 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.41%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.