Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.87. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.