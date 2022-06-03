Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,835 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,745,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.50.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $303.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.82. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.95 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.