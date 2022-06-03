Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $157,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,573,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,855 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 250,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $105.11 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

