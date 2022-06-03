Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $2,155,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

