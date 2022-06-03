Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,757,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.78.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

