Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,574 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter worth about $11,263,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,664 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Software by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 343.5% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 112,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSWA opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.58 million, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

