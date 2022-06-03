Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 11,544 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 53,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 177,127 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 58,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after buying an additional 124,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

