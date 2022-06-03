Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 155 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day moving average of $188.33.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

