Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,144 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.40.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.