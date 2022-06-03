Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,289 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after buying an additional 205,348 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after buying an additional 567,645 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after buying an additional 764,480 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of WCN opened at $130.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average of $131.10. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.75 and a 12 month high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

