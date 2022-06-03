Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,049 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.