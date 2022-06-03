Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 35,977 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,977 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,989,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

