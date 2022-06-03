Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,674 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,059,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 92.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 400,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after buying an additional 252,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,780,000 after buying an additional 186,792 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $59.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

