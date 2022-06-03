Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 40,177 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,177 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $105.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

