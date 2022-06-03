Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,138 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of XHE stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $106.28.

