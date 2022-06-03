Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 488 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

BeiGene stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

