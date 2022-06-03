Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 60,523 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,523 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 218.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 353,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 66,719 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,887,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 119,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

FAX stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

