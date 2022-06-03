Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,165 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,221,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CAKE. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

CAKE opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

