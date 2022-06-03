Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,354 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

