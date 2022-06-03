Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,683 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,544 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

