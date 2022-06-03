Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,626 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.33. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

