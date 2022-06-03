Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 25.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 274,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

