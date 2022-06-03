Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JVAL opened at $35.73 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75.

