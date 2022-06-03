Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $26.54. Pure Storage shares last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 78,730 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $1,346,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 716.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,416,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.52.

About Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.