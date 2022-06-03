PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.11, but opened at $73.95. PVH shares last traded at $72.45, with a volume of 5,920 shares.

The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.53.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 27.7% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PVH by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

