Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Makita Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Makita in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Makita’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

MKTAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of MKTAY opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. Makita has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $65.71.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

