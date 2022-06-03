Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cavco Industries, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cavco Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.61 EPS.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $222.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $195.70 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

