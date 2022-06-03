Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.39% and a negative return on equity of 73.59%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ETON. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.39. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $77,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $102,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $106,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

