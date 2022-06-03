Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Lifted by Analyst

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.12) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNXP. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.44. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.60).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,576,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 374,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

