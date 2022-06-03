Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,922.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $69,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

