Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of TPH opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79,376 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

