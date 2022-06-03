Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Lowered by KeyCorp

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.15. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

