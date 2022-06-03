Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TeraWulf Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TeraWulf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WULF opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.19. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TeraWulf by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 396,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $3,076,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,022,335 shares of company stock worth $7,793,926 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

