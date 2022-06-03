Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Issued By B. Riley

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $394.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,510,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,738 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 648,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.63%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

