Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for MercadoLibre in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s FY2025 earnings at $26.09 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $836.74 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $640.00 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $981.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,087.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

