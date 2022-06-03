Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.40.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $86.55 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $13,457,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $173,153,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 23.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

