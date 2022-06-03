Research Analysts Set Expectations for Viasat, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Viasat in a report issued on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viasat’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

VSAT opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -186.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 317,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

