Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

