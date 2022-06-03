RH to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $7.63 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.74. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.10 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.72.

RH stock opened at $301.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. RH has a 12 month low of $236.29 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of RH by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of RH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of RH by 6.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RH by 31.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.