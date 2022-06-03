Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,614 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.16 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCT. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

