Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 867 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Simulations Plus worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,131 in the last 90 days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $999.64 million, a PE ratio of 89.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.