Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of nCino worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in nCino by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in nCino by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get nCino alerts:

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCNO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $36.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.