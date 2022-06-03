Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,642 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Switch were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Switch by 7.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after acquiring an additional 599,048 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Switch by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,953,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 202,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Switch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Switch by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,985,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after acquiring an additional 359,739 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Switch by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,924,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 364,260 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares in the company, valued at $104,341,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 525.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWCH. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

