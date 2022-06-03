Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Frontdoor worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Frontdoor by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other Frontdoor news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

