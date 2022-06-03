Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,840 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of E2open Parent worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $330,504,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,560 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 707,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETWO. Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $112,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jarett Janik purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at $693,639.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETWO stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.