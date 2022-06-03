Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $55.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.43. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,622. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

