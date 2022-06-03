Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.90 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 96,280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,428,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,143,000 after purchasing an additional 209,731 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,968,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,234,000 after acquiring an additional 632,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT opened at $7.99 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.