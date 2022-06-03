Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Nevro worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVRO opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $182.45.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

